For the foreseeable future, the City of Jefferson will not grant permits for street activity, sidewalk activity and public facilities.
The Jefferson City Council passed a moratorium on such permits during its Sept. 13 work session, much to the chagrin Mike Martin, owner of Revival Hall Taproom and a candidate for city council in the upcoming November election. Martin sees the moratorium as an attack on his business, which often draws people downtown and onto the sidewalk area of the south square.
The moratorium is slated to be lifted at the first council meeting in January, or when the city completes a new parking lot downtown.
Mayor Jon Howell and members of the city council were adamant about only wanting to halt private events from happening on public properties. Howell also said the moratorium won’t keep Revival Hall from having food trucks at the south square as it often does on weekends.
Councilman Mark Mobley proposed the moratorium in the wake of Revival Hall’s second-anniversary event, which saw the closure of the south town square parking lot. Other nearby businesses complained about the situation at the council's August meeting.
Since then, tensions about the situation have apparently been ratcheted-up on social media.
Jay McClay from Diesel Donuts said "misinformation" had put him and fellow business and building owners on the south square in a bad light.
“The picture that is being painted is that we’re against Mike bringing people to this area,” McClay said. “Myself, Ray [Stanjevich] from Friends, Alex [Jerebie], we’re painted to be villains here through social media. I share business with Mike, same customers, we even share staff. I have no problem bringing people down here. Again, clarity needs to be made, it’s choking 40-percent of the parking lot that kills us. There are 14 parking spaces for nine businesses, it just doesn’t work. That’s what we’re fighting for. It’s not against Mike, we want people to come, the more people the better. It’s that simple. We’re doing everything we can to stay open every day through a pandemic and it’s not easy. Adding a parking issue, choking up the whole parking lot doesn’t help the situation at all. We don’t have a problem with anybody, we just don’t want the parking lot choked off anymore.”
Mayor Howell, who did not vote on the moratorium or give his opinion about it, addressed the situation.
“I think it’s important to understand what the council is contemplating this evening, and perhaps even more important, what we are not entertaining,” he said. “We are entertaining hitting the pause button on private events on public land. Private events on private land are going to still continue as usual. What the council is contemplating is the use of special permits for events on public land. That is a bright line of distinction that I think everyone needs to hear and understand."
MARTIN SAYS COUNCIL HAS 'LIED'
For his part, Martin said the council had not worked with him as some councilmen claimed and that he had been lied to by the city.
During the Sept. 13 meeting, Mobley claimed a business owner in favor of the moratorium was “bullied” and received “threats to boycott” if they attended Monday’s meeting. Mobley also claimed the council has a history of helping Revival Hall and he presented a timeline of events he believed showed that.
Councilman Clint Roberts also took issue with Martin’s assertion that the council doesn’t respond to him. Roberts presented a chain of emails from August 18 between him and Martin about food truck fees.
Martin responded by accusing the council of slander and manufacturing lies. He claimed Roberts’s rendition of the emails took their conversation out of context and dismissed Mobley’s claim that the city has worked to support Revival Hall.
“To try and make this like we’re trying to use the city to make a bunch of money just isn’t accurate,” he said. “We’re here to serve the city. I was a pastor for 10 years… We started saying ‘what do we need help with here in Jefferson, how can we serve you?’ We were thinking teen pregnancy, homelessness, you guys have heard this story. And people kept saying ‘we don’t have anywhere to hang out, there’s nothing to do.’ Eventually we said, ‘what if we could address a secular need with some sacred energy.' We brought that to the city. We were excited, we thought the city was excited until we found out you weren’t… To paint it like you guys have bent over backward and really tried to help and you’ve been for us just isn’t true. The community knows it… I hate to say it this brashly, but you guys lied a lot.”
Martin also noted his campaign for the District 2 seat on the council, saying it “will be interesting” when he joins the council.
His statements drew applause from the largely anti-moratorium crowd. Nine people spoke in favor of Martin's position at the meeting, saying they believe the moratorium is an attack on Revival Hall and defended the taproom's image.
PROPOSED BUDGET AMENDED TO INCLUDE A RAISE FOR POLICE OFFICERS
Also Sept. 13, the council held its first public hearing on its proposed FY22 budget. City manager Priscilla Murphy presented an amendment to the proposed budget which includes a raise for all police officers, as well as an increase in pay grade for new officers.
Police Chief Joe Wirthman had requested a raise at the council's Aug. 23 meeting, saying Jefferson wasn’t paying its officers a competitive wage.
The proposed raise and new pay grade won’t put Jefferson on par with other nearby departments, but Howell alluded to possibly more raises in future budgets.
Josh Barrett spoke in favor of giving officers a raise regardless of what it takes.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved presenting a planned I-85 exit beautification project to Georgia Department of Transportation. The project includes lawn maintenance and the installation of various plants along the four exit ramps at Exit 137. The project is being funded by the city’s hotel/motel tax which has raised money that has gone untouched for several years.
•held a public hearing on the conditional use application for Elite Blasting. The company is moving its existing explosive storage facility to another area on the Jefferson quarry. The council approved Elite Blasting’s rezoning request in August. The area Elite Blasting is moving to is heavily wooded so trees would need to be cleared to prevent a possible forest fire should an explosion happen.
•held a public hearing on a variance to the sign ordinance requested by Tull Signs, LLC. The company is requesting a 10x20 sign in front of the Amazon Distribution Center at 235 Hog Mountain Rd.
•held a public hearing on a backyard chicken ordinance which would allow the raising of chickens in certain residential areas in Jefferson. Roosters are excluded from the ordinance and a conditional use request is needed for residents of areas zoned R1 and R2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.