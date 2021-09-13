An ordinance to allow the raising of backyard chickens in Jefferson’s residential areas received recommendation for approval by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission during its Sept. 7 meeting.
The ordinance amends the city’s land use management code to authorize backyard chickens on a provisional basis and it revises definitions, permissions and restrictions regarding household pets and livestock in residential zoning districts.
The city’s debate over backyard chickens goes back to 2016 when the planning staff sought to initiate an amendment regarding backyard chickens, which the planning commission considered, but elected against staff’s recommendation to initiate.
Since then, citizen requests to loosen zoning rules to allow for egg production and other urban agricultural operations have continued to increase.
The ordinance changes would permit backyard chickens as a conditional use in residential zoning districts. Provisions in the ordinance require a permit for all backyard chicken operations, which are subject to inspection, a pen and structure setback of at least 25 feet from all property lines as well as adequate food, water, temperature control and ventilation.
Other rules for backyard chickens require a minimum lot size of 0.5 acre, an enclosure of four square feet per bird, a fenced pen of 50 square feet per bird with no more than six hens permitted per operation. Since roosters aren't necessary in egg production, the ordinance adds restrictions prohibiting them due to concerns about noise.
The definition of “household pets” was also amended to exclude pigs and rabbits. These exclusions are due to high surrender rates of pigs by homeowners when they reach maturity and the state’s classification of rabbits as wild animals, with the exception of common European rabbits, according to planning staff’s report.
The definition of “livestock” was amended to be consistent with various state law provisions, which includes horses, cattle and swine families as well as goats, sheep and fowl. Since wild animals are not authroized under state law, the update removed fox from the definition. The term “animal quarters'' was changed to “livestock quarters'' because existing code provisions require large setbacks for all “animal” quarters in agricultural districts.
Finally, a new definition for “non-traditional livestock” was added in the ordinance and allows for the possession of bison, water buffalo, llamas and alpacas.
Final approval of the ordinance will be decided by Jefferson’s City Council during its meeting Sept. 13.
In other business, the planning commission recommended:
● approval of a conditional use permit for explosives storage for 14.3 acres fronting Academy Church Road at its intersection with Old Pendergrass Road. The same property received approval for rezoning last month from light to heavy industrial.
● denial of a rezoning application to accommodate 31 fee-simple townhomes and 74 single family detached dwellings on 21 acres fronting the south side of Washington Street west of Jett Roberts Road near downtown Jefferson. The denial was largely due to the absence of a required traffic study and concerns over the impact on traffic flow on Washington Street, which planning commissioner Mark Starnes said could be a “significant safety hazard”.
● approval of a variance to allow for the addition of a second ground sign and increase the maximum area for a ground sign at the Amazon Distribution Center site at 235 Hog Mountain Road. The applicant requested a second sign because of the site’s multiple entrances, which has led to some confusion on the part of visitors.
Log In
