In an effort to combat an ongoing trash issue caused by tractor trailers parking on the access road behind McDonald’s at I-85, the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission is considering a new city ordinance.
The proposed ordinance would retitle the use “Parking Lot Off-Site” to “Parking Lot, Off-Site for Passenger Vehicles Only," and add a new use, “Parking Lot, Off-Site for Trucks and Truck Trailers” to the Jefferson Land Use Management Code. The amendment would also provide definitions of both uses.
In other business at its June 7 meeting, the JTPC approved:
● a variance request to increase the maximum lot size that may be subdivided from two acres to 20 acres for land in Talmo used for conservation and commercial farming. The applicants, Joshua and Marissa Waters, and property owner, James D. Pethel, will subdivide the 40.1 acre tract into three lots for family members.
● a motion to delete a zoning condition on a two-acre property off Winder Hwy, which was imposed when rezoned in 2001 to C-2, commercial. The condition required a 10-foot landscape buffer to make developments completely invisible from the highway. The applicant, Ken Byce, plans to use the property to house a mini-storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.