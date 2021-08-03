The development of over one million square feet of light industrial warehousing space on 157 acres off I-85 received approval from the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission during its Aug. 2. meeting.
The site plan features nine proposed buildings totaling 1.1 million square feet of space. The project's density is considered relatively low for a light industrial development, according to staff planner, Jerry Weitz.
The reason for the low building intensity is because the site is bisected by an overhead electric power easement and the presence of tributaries to Opossum Creek spanning the northern half of the site. With stream buffers, the site is required to be broken into comparatively small development sites ranging from 5 to 27 acres.
A variance to reduce minimum stream buffers from 50 feet to 25 feet for the development also received the commission’s approval.
A traffic study found the development would generate 165 trips during the morning peak hour and 167 trips during the evening peak hour.
Per the study, the development proposes 14 stop-sign controlled driveways on Concord Road and one full-access driveway on Valentine Industrial Parkway. All proposed driveways will consist of one entering lane and one exiting lane with recommended truck driveways with adequate radius return. Left turn lanes at all median breaks and deceleration lanes are also recommended to accommodate U-turns without blocking traffic.
One of the driveways is proposed to align with the full access driveway of the 300-unit apartments currently under construction on Concord Road.
In addition to conditions relating to traffic control, other conditions recommended in the zoning approval requires the development be in compliance with state cemetery laws and the reservation of 15 acres of the property for a city sanitary sewer treatment plant and a city fire station.
Also during its meeting the JTPC approved:
● a rezoning requested by Elite Blasting Services of 14.34 acres on Academy Church Road at its intersection with Old Pendergrass Road from light to heavy industrial. The explosives site is located just outside city limits at the quarry at 1626 Valentine Industrial Parkway, where the operation has operated for three years. The applicant requested to relocate to 360 Quarry Road in Jefferson in order to reactivate unused rock quarry and for improved access to I-85. The conditions of the approval require the property to be fenced and gated and limits the land use to explosives storage or any use allowed in the light industrial zoning district.
● an amendment to the City of Jefferson’s comprehensive plan to update the community work program and the Capital Improvements Element (CIE) for parks and recreation. The changes include adding a new year to the CIE and move all expenditures out one year, amending the community work program to drop incomplete non-capital items to a future year and changes to the capital improvement program based on the city manager’s capital budget.
