Plans for 62 townhomes in Jefferson ran into opposition at the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission’s Jan. 3 meeting.
The planning commission recommended denial of an annexation request and zoning change to MFR (Multiple Family Residential District) for 12.3 acres on Winder Hwy. and Briarcrest Dr.
The proposal faced opposition from residents of the neighboring Briarcrest Subdivision, a 55+ community.
The residents’ concerns included the potential for high-density impact on the school system, traffic and community; property devaluation; and changes to the retirement character of the area.
The proposal also faced opposition from Jefferson City Schools who were concerned about increased enrollment.
“The possibility of adding additional townhouses will place a substantial burden on the school system, particularly with regards to transportation, classroom space, additional personnel and traffic,” read the letter sent on Dec. 13.
In rebuttal, applicant Will White said he would accept a 55+ condition being added to the property.
“I realized that [Jefferson City Schools] has its challenges accommodating more students and I don’t want to burden the system further,” he wrote in a letter. “I wanted to write the city council . . . stating that I am ok with a 55 and older condition that follows the minimum requirements of the federal laws of HOPA but not to exceed them.”
The council is slated to make its decision on Jan. 23.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Jan. 3, the JTPC recommended:
- approval of a request for a conditional use permit for metal manufacturing in the LI (Light Industrial) district. Jaeger Fabrication seeks the permit for 8.093 acres on Wolf Way, located within the Central Jackson Industrial Park.
- approval of a request for a modification of zoning conditions to remove the condition of zoning approval that requires dedication of a 20 ft.-wide strip of property for a greenway trail. Applicant Bradford David is planning an office building for 8.07 acres on Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129. There will be an alternative road alignment to facilitate greenway path construction, created by the Gateway Crossing development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.