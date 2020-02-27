The City of Jefferson is planning to expand the capacity of its wastewater treatment capacity along Valentine Industrial Parkway. The move will take the city's treatment at the site from 386,000 gallons per day to one million gallons per day.
The city currently operates a wastewater spray field at the site on 10 acres. The expansion will use an "advanced mechanical wastewater treatment system," according to paperwork the city has filed with the state.
The project is expected to be completed by Jan. 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.