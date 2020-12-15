Jefferson vehicle owners are apparently making life easy for burglars.
City police chief Joe Wirthman took to the city council podium to ask citizens to lock their vehicle doors, citing a rise in automobile burglaries.
During the Dec. 17 council meeting, the chief reported 42 recent cases of items being taken from unlocked vehicles in the city. That includes “seven or eight” instances of firearms stolen from of vehicles in which doors were left unlocked.
“Leaving guns in an unlocked car … that’s going to be used in crimes down the road,” Wirthman said.
Laptops have been stolen from unlocked vehicles in other cases.
Wirthman, who has addressed the issue at council meetings in the past, said the perpetrators are non-local youths coming from DeKalb and Fulton counties.
“And they’re not taking their time,” he said. “They’re just looking, grabbing door handles. If it doesn’t open, they go to the next one.”
Wirthman said the 42 incidents occurred “over the last several months.” The chief noted that similar thefts are being reported in other areas.
“I can’t implore enough: Please lock your car doors,” Wirthman said.
FOOD TRUCK ORDINANCE REVISITED
A food truck ordinance discussed last month is moving forward, but has not been finalized.
The Jefferson City Council approved a request from city staff to initiate an ordinance addressing mobile food vendors. Its has not yet been approved. The Jefferson-Talmo planning commission and city council will vote on the actual ordinance in February.
The city’s land use management code already addresses standards for food trucks on private property. But city staff is addressing issues pertaining to food trucks on public property and public parking spaces with the ordinance.
In another matter, city staff is also at work at “a pretty complicated” ordinance to correct issues related to special event permits, according to city planner Jerry Weitz.
OTHER NEWS
In other news, the council:
• approved a conditional use request to allow “very light” steel fabrication at property along I-85 on the north side of Hog Mountain Rd.
• approved budget adjustments for water plant and lift station generators and getting gas line to the water plant; applying CARES act money for fire equipment; and allotting money to equip newly-hired officers and new police vehicles.
•approved the city’s holiday and city council meeting dates for 2021, including a strategic planning meeting set for Jan. 15. That meeting is open to the public.
•heard from resident Andrea Newsom, who discussed speeding and “peeling out” in Ashbrooke subdivision. She also asked for a sidewalk along Old Swimming Pool Rd. Newsom said walking along the road with is treacherous for pedestrians due to speeders. “It’s going to take someone getting killed on that road to get a sidewalk,” she said. As for speeding in the subdivision, Newsom said the Ashbrooke home owners association agreed to pay for installation speed bumps in the neighborhood. But Newsom also said the road department told neighborhood leaders that it advised against installing speed bumps.
The council will not meet Dec. 21, as had been originally planned, due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area and Christmas approaching.
Welcome to the discussion.
