The creation of a communications job for the city of Jefferson is on hold.
The Jefferson City Council voted 4-1 Monday (Jan. 27) to postpone action on the part-time position until city attorney Ronnie Hopkins can review the issue.
Councilman Mark Mobley made a motion to approve a “liaison to the council” position at $10,000 a year, but Malcolm Gramley, who opposed adding this job, said that action isn’t legal. Gramley also voted against tabling the item.
“The council does not have the authority to require or set up a position,” Gramley contended. “The council can recommend that the city manager evaluate the need for a position, but we do not have the authority to set up a position.”
Hopkins said he didn’t have the city’s charter with him to offer an immediate legal opinion, but he did provide some thoughts on general procedure.
“In the general sense, the city manager is the one that creates a position and can do it based on the recommendation of the council or he or she can make the recommendation to the council,” he said.
Mayor Steve Quinn asked city manager Priscilla Murphy if she would recommend the position, but Murphy said the work could be handled by existing employees, “if it’s just for city hall.”
Murphy, however, said the position could be created through an ordinance change, according to the city’s charter.
Quinn originally proposed the communications officer position to the council on Jan. 13, although he suggested a salary of $20,000 instead of $10,000.
He said one of the major duties of the position would be promoting city news through frequent updates of Jefferson’s webpage and through social media. Tasks would also include attending some county and non-profit events and reporting to the council. The employee would work remotely.
Quinn expressed frustration that the city’s webpage is rarely up-to-date and that city hall lacks a social media presence.
Disagreement over the need for the position ensued at Monday’s meeting with opinion split over assigning the work in-house versus creating the new position to prevent adding communication duties to already-busy staffers. Councilmen Steve Kinney and Gramley voiced opposition the position, while Mobley and Quinn expressed the need for it to prioritize communication to citizens.
There was additional disagreement over how and if the position could be created and how the position had been proposed to the council. Murphy voiced her displeasure with what she said she felt was a lack of communication to her about the position before it appeared on the agenda.
“If the council votes, then it’s my job to make sure it gets carried out,” Murphy said. “That’s not a problem, whether I agree with it or not. I do wish that if the council had a problem with it, that the mayor did talk to me before just forcing it on the agenda, that we had communication among ourselves.”
Quinn told Murphy he did communicate with her on the matter before it appeared on the agenda — leading to an exchange between the two — before the discussion ended with Mobley reiterating the need for Hopkins to review the matter.
ROOSEVELT THEATER PLANS
The council approved a $76,000 budget adjustment for designs to renovate the historic Roosevelt Theater. Grant money would cover $32,500 of the cost.
The $76,000 would pay for interior and exterior designs along with audio visual design and engineering.
The theater would be renovated with either a 1920s or 1950s look to qualify for inclusion on the national historic register.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved alternative siding options for the Jefferson Downs and Jefferson Trail subdivisions.
•approved an intergovernmental agreement with Jackson County for soil erosion, sedimentation and pollution control plans.
•approved with budget adjustments for audio visual equipment at the recreation department and helmets for the fire department.
•approved both a statewide mutual aid and assistance agreement and Jackson County’s hazard mitigation plan.
•discussed utility location fees. The city does not charge for the relocation but could charge for the second if it wished, according to the city codes. Murphy said cities typically do not charge for this or have contracts. Quinn favored contracts “if something goes wrong.”
“If they bust something, they pay for it,” Quinn said.
•approved Clint Roberts, the newly-elected councilman of District 5, to serve as the new mayor pro-tem. The duties are rotated each year between district.
