A move by a Jefferson City Council member to make prayer a line-item on the council's agenda is up in the air following a second night of debate about the issue.
Council member Dawn Maddox made a motion during the July 11 Jefferson council meeting to have a regular invocation added to the agenda at each city council meeting. Councilman Cody Cain seconded the motion.
That action was then followed by a motion from councilman Clint Roberts to substitute the motion with one to keep the city's current policy of allowing prayer during the agenda's public comment time and not have it be a line-item on the agenda. Roberts' motion was seconded by councilman Mark Mobley.
Mayor Jon Howell said voting on the two motions would be tabled until the council's regular voting meeting on July 25 since the motions were made before the public had been allowed to comment on the matter during the meeting.
BACKGROUND
Maddox has been lobbying the council for several years to add a regular invocation to its agenda. She has been saying a prayer at council meetings during the public comment time for the past four years.
After joining the council in January, she again lobbied the council in private to move forward with the idea, but no action had been taken. Last month, she broached the subject in public at a council meeting and had several supporters in the audience to echo her call for an invocation as a line item on the council's agenda.
But the council has been divided on the issue with Roberts and Mobley opposed and Maddox and Cain in support. Councilman Steve Kinney hasn't signaled his stand on the issue while Mayor Howell, who sets the agenda for council meetings, has voiced concerns about the city adding prayer as a regular agenda item.
"To me this is not about whether or not we're devout, or we're Christians, it is about whether or not something belongs on the public agenda verses the private sector," Howell said.
Maddox said she didn't "mean to hurt anyone's feelings" with her move to have an invocation added to the agenda.
"In asking for an invocation as a line item I did not mean to be offensive or hurt anyone's feelings or to offend anyone in the city or on this council," she said.
Maddox again cited a Supreme Court ruling that allows for invocations at council meetings and said the invocation would be "provided by pastors, associate pastors, youth pastors, priests, clergy, ministers, chaplains, faith leaders or deacons and they would be invited by members of this council or the mayor. These people would be asked to seek God to give wisdom to the council regarding decisions for the citizens of Jefferson."
But council member Roberts said that the issue "isn't about prayer." He noted that even during the passionate debate about the issue at meetings, nobody, including local faith leaders, had actually stood at the podium to say a prayer asking for council wisdom.
COMMENTS
During the public comment time, six citizens spoke agains the idea of making prayer an agenda line-item while three spoke in favor of the idea.
Jamie Mitcham said an agenda-item prayer could become just "ceremonial or performative" in nature and not heartfelt and genuine.
Donna Reynolds noted the council could make prayer an agenda item, but that "doesn't mean you should."
