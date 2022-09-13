Jefferson recently proclaimed September 2022 as the National Recovery Month.
Jefferson recently proclaimed September 2022 as the National Recovery Month.
Mayor Jon Howell signed the proclamation at the September 12 city council meeting.
This year’s theme is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”
“[The theme] reminds people in recovery and those who support them that no one is alone in the journey through recovery,” reads the proclamation. “Everyone’s journey is different, but we are all in this together.”
The month also includes education about recovery and addiction.
Local and state programs involved include Reboot Jackson, the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Certification Board of Georgia, the Georgia Addiction Counselors Association, the Georgia Association of Recovery Residencies and the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
In other business September 12, the council:
• discussed the FY23 budget, millage rate and proposed rate schedules.
• approved a resolution authorizing the loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) for the water treatment plant in development.
• discussed an amendment to the FY22 budget for water line relocation because the Georgia Department of Transportation is expanding its roundabout at Hwy. 11. The project will cost $200,000.
• discussed concerns with the golf cart ordinance.
• discussed concerns with construction standards.
• discussed the annexation of 4.42 acres into Jefferson and zoning change of R-1 (Single Family Residential) for a single-family dwelling to be located on Legg Rd. and state Route 82.
• discussed a modification of the zoning conditions in PCD (Planned Community Development) to allow up to 45 building permits to be issued in the first year, as well as the second year, after the final plat is approved for a 52.92-acre single-family detached subdivision to be located on Peachtree Rd. and Glenfield Dr.
• discussed the annual comprehensive plan update.
