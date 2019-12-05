Third time's a charm — at least that's what developers of a proposed commercial project in Jefferson are hoping.
The Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission approved a rezoning and several related variances for two tracts at the intersection of Old Pendergrass Rd. and Hwy. 129 bypass in Jefferson for commercial development at its meeting Dec. 2. The final decision will be made by the Jefferson City Council and will be on the council's December agenda.
This is the third time plans for commercial development on the site have been put forward, including one plan by Walmart for a store that was withdrawn following a public backlash over concerns about traffic.
No one spoke in opposition to the current project at the planning board's meeting Dec. 2.
A tentative plan for the development calls for a 47,000 sq. ft. anchor store, 11,200 sq. ft. of shops attached to the store, two sites for freestanding retail stores and three out-parcel sites for restaurants. The total land involved is around 21 acres.
The project is being developed by Capstone Property Group of Gainesville.
The project will have access off of both Hwy. 129 and Old Pendergrass Rd.
OTHER ACTION
In other action Dec. 2, the planning board approved:
• a variance for a sign at North Jefferson Business Park on Hwy. 129 north.
• a conditional use for Verizon Wireless for a 190-foot tower at 1740 Washington St., Jefferson.
• an amendment to Jefferson's land use code concerning approved building materials for the exterior of commercial developments.
