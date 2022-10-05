The Jefferson micropolitan area, which includes most of Jackson County, was ranked the 5th most dynamic area in the nation.
The ranking came from Heartland Forward which looked at economic and other data to analyze 536 micropolitan areas across the country.
"We ranked the economic dynamism of 536 micropolitan areas across the United States by studying changes in key economic conditions from 2015 through 2020," the report said. "We also examined one indicator— the change in employment from September 2020 through September 2021—that reflects communities’ ability to rebound from the early months of the pandemic."
Jefferson/Jackson ranked behind four communities in the West and was only one of two from Georgia in the top 25.
The rankings
Top 5 Micropolitan Areas in the United States for 2022:
