Jefferson will observe the month of May as Historic Preservation Month.
The National Trust for Historic Preservation observes Historic Preservation Month in May. At the Jefferson City Council's recent meeting, Jefferson Mayor Jon S. Howell proclaimed May as Historic Preservation month in the City of Jefferson.
The National theme for 2023 is "People Saving Places," a fitting theme for the Jefferson Historic Preservation Commission’s (HPC) latest project.
"Jefferson’s Calaboose (the old jail) on College street has finally received the love and care and refurbishing that it needed," city leaders said. "After years of discussion, HPC, with the guidance of Len Sturkie, worked with the City of Jefferson to save the Calaboose.
"Paul Deldeo, with Six Star Construction, designed and built a roof structure that would protect the integrity of the walls of the building and stop continued deterioration. Priscilla Murphy, city manager, Sturkie, and Deldeo decided to go further with the project to make the building a usable space."
Deldeo and Sturkie were acknowledged by the council for their dedication and hard work in preserving the building. Sturkie’s mission to save the Calaboose began over 30 years ago, and his vision has finally come to fruition.
