The City of Jefferson recently recognized city attorney Ronnie Hopkins for his 50 years of service.
At the Oct. 24 city council meeting, Mayor Jon Howell proclaimed Nov. 4, 2022, as “Ronnie Hopkins Day.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The City of Jefferson recently recognized city attorney Ronnie Hopkins for his 50 years of service.
At the Oct. 24 city council meeting, Mayor Jon Howell proclaimed Nov. 4, 2022, as “Ronnie Hopkins Day.”
“Throughout his professional career, Mr. Hopkins has worked to promote and to preserve a positive relationship between the city, the school district and the community at large,” read the proclamation.
Hopkins has served as city attorney since 1972. He has also served on the Jefferson Board of Education since 1979. He currently serves as the BOE’s chairman and the Georgia School Boards Association’s treasurer.
“The relationship that the school system and the city have had has been a great, great experience,” Hopkins said. “You see how well both are doing and [that] has to do with that relationship and I really feel that this is something that we've worked on and it will hopefully continue for many years in the future.”
“Thank you for all the time that we've been able to work together and for the accomplishments that we've had over the years,” he added.
In other business, the Jefferson City Council awarded bids for two upcoming water and sewer projects at its Oct. 24 voting session.
The council awarded a bid of about $3.14 million to J&K Utilities for the city’s Westside force main replacement.
The council also awarded a bid of about $1.07 million to North Georgia Pipeline for the extension of the Concord Rd. water line.
The extension will increase the water pressure on Concord Rd. to prepare for the I-85 water reclamation facility in development, as well as additional development along the corridor.
Jefferson and adjacent developments will share in the funding. The city’s estimated contribution will be $789,149 initially with reimbursement of $422,685 when one of the adjacent property owners develops in the future, amounting to a net cost of $366,463.
In other business Oct. 24, the council approved:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.