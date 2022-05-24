Jefferson resident Clara Duhart turns 103 on Friday, June 3.
Duhart has lived with her daughter, Lila Mason, since 2013 after moving from Hawkinsville. In Hawkinsville, Duhart taught kindergarten at a church, becoming known as “the mother of the church.”
In Jefferson, Duhart loves to sit on the porch and watch the traffic go by.
“She tells everybody, ‘I can see traffic from all directions,’” Mason said.
“Since we’ve been sheltered in [due to COVID-19], we’ve had more time together to talk about the old days,” she added. “That’s been a great experience for me. She’s just 25 years older than I am, but to share that time with her has been wonderful.”
For Duhart’s birthday, they plan to visit Hawkinsville – “her home” – one last time. They also plan to host a drive-by birthday party in Jefferson as they have done in previous years. The fire department, police department, mayor and many others plan to participate.
