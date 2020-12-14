A proposal to annex 67 acres into the City of Jefferson to develop a 137-lot subdivision was tabled by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission Dec. 7 at the request of developers.
The proposed project by BBC Investment Group fronts the north side of YZ Sailors Rd. and the west side of Mauldin Rd. The group wants to annex the property into the city and rezone it for a PCD subdivision.
Plans are to bring the proposal back before the planning board in February of March, city officials said.
Jefferson school leaders have been pushing back on the city annexing additional land for residential development due to the impact on the city's school system.
City planner Jerry Weitz had recommended denial of the annexation and rezoning.
In other business on Dec. 7, the planning board approved a conditional use for a metal manufacturing business on 14 acres at I-85, Hog Mountain Rd. and Valentine Industrial Parkway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.