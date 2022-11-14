A proposed metal facility at McClure Industrial Park received opposition during the Jefferson City Council’s Nov. 14 meeting.
Oxbow Real Estate and Earle M. Jorgenson Company look to build a roughly 200,000 sq. ft. facility on Thomas Pkwy. and Callahan Ct.
Much of the facility would be used for metal distribution, but the applicant does seek a conditional use permit within the LI (Light Industrial) district for manufacturing, specifically for metal cutting by laser.
Multiple residents who live in the abutting subdivisions, Jefferson Shores and West Shores, spoke against the proposed development.
One concern was the potential for silt runoff in the subdivisions’ three lakes.
The residents are currently in the process of spending almost $600,000 to dredge the lakes of 4,300 cubic yards of silt, which was determined to flow directly from a McClure development during construction.
“We want the councilmembers to know that our lakes are not drainage ponds for the McClure Industrial Park,” Jefferson Shores Homeowners Association president Brent Greenwood said. “They are recreational lakes where city residents live and participate in a number of recreational activities including swimming, fishing, boating and skiing.”
“As we are sure the councilmembers know, the water that runs through our three lakes empties into Curry Creek then makes its way down to the city reservoir and eventually into the City's drinking water,” he added.
Other concerns the residents had included the potential for noise, water and air pollution.
Oxbow Real Estate’s Will Alligood and Rachel Condon said the work and distribution would be done inside the facility during business hours. The facility would not have truck parking, chemicals, or high decibel levels of noise.
“They're very environmentally aware and very sensitive to this,” Condon said about the Earle M. Jorgenson Company.
She noted the company would be building “very robust” detention ponds for drainage.
Jefferson’s land development inspector would also observe the site on a weekly basis and more frequently following heavy rainfall.
The council is slated to make its vote on Nov. 21.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Nov. 14, the council:
- approved a construction agreement for Gateway Blvd. and a merging commercial road, which will connect to the Gateway Crossing development.
- appointed Mark Milliken and Jeremy Kozup to Jefferson’s Downtown Development Authority.
- considered FY22 budget adjustments to set up the budget for the police department’s Public Safety Supplemental Grant; to cover overages on the museum preservation project; and to move the budget for touch interactive panels.
- considered a number of ordinances that include: council approval of final plats for public dedication purposes; updates to adhere to zoning procedure law changes; and permitted uses within the DBD (Downtown Business District).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.