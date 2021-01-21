The development of a unique retail village is taking shape on Mahaffey St. in Jefferson.
Angela D'Zamko of AGM Real Estate is developing a cluster of small buildings to be used as small retail stores, a vision she said came from a similar pod of buildings she saw at the beach over a decade ago.
"I saw this cute little retail village at St Simons and I remember thinking that would be a great addition to Jefferson," she said, noting that at the time she didn't envision doing such ha project herself.
But after she purchased the old county jail building for Cream & Shuga, a local coffee shop, she also purchased the land behind the building for more parking.
"Then the vision came back from years ago that I could put a village of tiny businesses with reasonable rent where new entrepreneurs could afford them," she said.
Over the last two years, she's been pursuing the project, something that is now coming into fruition. The name of the village, Madyson Square Gardens, is a play on D'Zamko's daughter, Maydson, and the famous New York concert venue.
"We built eight buildings total, including the larger one for my office and a wholesale bakery," she said. "We have the following tenants: Hair salon, Barbershop, Boutique, Home decor/gift shop and a Mortgage lender. I have two available at this time."
The development isn't the first redevelopment in the area. In addition to the rehabbed jail for a coffee shop, two old warehouses across the street have also recently been renovated. One is a retail antique market and the other is a gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.