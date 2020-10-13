The City of Jefferson may have to alter its plans if it wants to move forward with a long-awaited gateway sign project.
The Jefferson City Council learned at its Oct. 12 meeting that gateway signs proposed at two points along Hwy. 129 likely wouldn’t meet permit approval from the state department of transportation due to tight restrictions for limited-access roads.
“They’re just real picky about putting signs on a limited access road,” Jefferson roads and grounds director Joe Savage said.
The city would also be required to illuminate the signs with solar lighting, which would drive up the cost of the project considerably.
The city, however, could avoid those issues by locating the signs on private property on Hwy. 129.
The city proposes placing one sign at the intersection of Hwy. 11 and the Hwy. 129 Bypass and another at the north end of the bypass. A third sign would be located at the civic center on city property where it wouldn't be subject to those restrictions.
Councilmen Malcolm Gramley and Mark Mobley both supported looking for alternate sites for the Hwy. 129 signs. Mobley suggested the city consider options to place the signs on private property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard a conditional use request from applicant Scott Shafer for an indoor batting and pitching facility at 38 Appex Dr. The council will vote on the item at its Oct. 26 meeting.
•heard a rezone request to rezone 4.04 acres on Holders Siding Rd. from agricultural to medium density residential for a five-lot single-family subdivision. The council will also vote Oct. 26 on this request.
•heard from Jefferson resident Rob Shanahan, who spoke in support of a city staff proposal for a food truck, special event and entertainment district. “I think this would be very good for the city,” he said. “There’s a lot of downtown businesses, I think, that would like to take advantage of this.”
