A police gun range and a new fire station could soon be coming to Jefferson.
The projects were among priorities discussed for 2023 and 2024 at the Jefferson City Council’s annual retreat on Feb. 16.
The Jefferson Police Department is looking at an outdoor gun range to qualify and train officers.
The department currently uses the range owned by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. The county agency has more officers to qualify and hosts a community outreach program, so space and time can be limited for the city department’s training opportunities.
“We have no problem with the sheriff,” Chief Joe Wirthman said. “She has been obliging us, bent over backwards to help us out . . . there is no problem with using the sheriff’s range, never has been.”
“We just want our own,” he added. “We just think it’d be conducive to our needs. They have done an outstanding job at the sheriff’s department allowing us to use their range, but here we could go out and practice what we want when we need.”
“It’s tough for them because they have to sit there, so now we’re taking personnel away from them to use their range.”
The city gun range would provide personalized training opportunities with open gun range days; reduce liability; promote de-escalation techniques; and create opportunities to partner with other agencies.
The range would also be an outlet for a citizen police academy, where the public could train with firearms and learn about safety resources.
The citizen police academy would be a key component of a community relations program focused on building relationships with the public and providing an “effective and transparent police department.”
The department plans to locate the gun range in open space close to the I-85 reclamation plant already under development. The facility would cost an estimated $168,000, with completion expected in late 2023.
There is a larger vision for the gun range.
The department would like to see the build-out of a public safety training complex sprawling a number of acres, though that project would be much later in the future. Both the police department and the fire department’s training courses would be held at the site.
The fire department is also looking at capital projects, including the city’s third fire station.
Chief Mark Duke presented plans for the third station to be located in the Dry Pond Rd. area.
The station is needed to reduce current response times, which average 12 and-a-half minutes, Duke said. In addition, the station would handle the increase in call volume associated with growth in the area.
The department is working on conceptual drawings, with completion of the station estimated for spring 2025.
DOWNTOWN PARKING
The city is also planning the expansion of downtown parking.
Two separate parking lots would be located behind Sycamore St. and Gordon St., connecting to existing parking. Walking trails with water features and nature outlets would also be connected to the parking to bring downtown together and provide leisure activities.
Available green space could also be the site of a small amphitheater for entertainment purposes.
Plans are to have conceptual drawings and estimated costs brought to the council.
SEWER SYSTEM MASTER PLAN
Andy Lovejoy of Civil Engineering Consultants, Inc., presented a master plan to better service properties in the sewer system.
The city’s sewer system currently serves almost 30 lift stations, which is costly and creates more wear-and-tear on equipment.
Multiple developments could be serviced by one lift station with extensions for gravity and sewer, Lovejoy said.
Ideally, a few lift stations would cover the entire service area through a regional approach that divides station areas into quadrants or sections, rather than adding a station each time new development comes in.
Lift stations not in use would be decommissioned, bringing down the sewer system upkeep and costs significantly. Funds and equipment from the decommissioned stations would be repurposed back into other parts of the system.
The new plan would recover sewer costs for future development; increase the number of acres and drainage basins covered by one sewer line for more efficiency; increase developer contributions for sewer maintenance; and take away the burden on existing ratepayers.
The city plans to start consolidating lift stations around the Gateway Crossing and Loggins Crossing area where concentrated growth is happening. The city is looking at building a centralized lift station just south of Publix to service all the area’s developments.
OTHER PROJECTS
Other priority projects slated for 2023 and 2024 include:
• renovating the old Dollar General at Jefferson Station to be used for the “Silver Sneakers,” an active adult group who participates in many recreational activities. The parks and recreation department is also looking at expanding available recreational space by building a new gymnasium behind the current gymnasium.
• paving on Duke St., Magnolia Ave., Lawrenceville St. and Morton St.
• connecting a sidewalk from Fountainhead to Gateway Crossing; repairing the sidewalk on Old Pendergrass Rd. from Washington St. to Hoschton St.; and building a new sidewalk along Lynn Ave. from Memorial Dr. to Hoschton St.
• adding a sign to the back wall of the Jefferson Civic Center, facing the entrance to the city from Commerce.
The priority projects will be included in a strategic plan update due to be green-lighted on March 27.
