Jefferson’s Freedom Festival will be held June 24 from 5-10 p.m. in downtown.
The popular event features fireworks, music, games, vendors and food.
Wrestling at Southern on the road begins at 5 p.m. The American Flyers Band will perform from 7 p.m. until dusk. Fireworks begin at dark.
For updates, visit cityofjeffersonga.com or visit the Mainstreet Jefferson Facebook page.
