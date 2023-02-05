Jefferson’s Publix at Gateway Crossing opened its doors to customers on Feb. 1.
A ribbon cutting ceremony was held prior to the grand opening to officially welcome the store to the city.
“Publix’s motto is ‘where shopping is a pleasure.’ Clearly, this is an organization that values its workforce and the customer service experience for its consumers,” Mayor Jon Howell said. “We are very pleased to welcome Publix to the City of Jefferson and look forward to a partnership long into the future that will benefit quality of life for our citizens.”
Jefferson’s city manager Priscilla Murphy, Gateway Crossing developer Will Cobb, Publix CEO Todd Jones, State Agricultural Commissioner Tyler Harper and former Gov. Nathan Deal were also on hand Jan. 30 to welcome the store at a special Publix Family and Friends event.
“The City of Jefferson, Mrs. Murphy and City of Jefferson staff, Mayor Howell and city council have been fantastic to work with, along with multiple utilities and GDOT,” Cobb said. “I am excited about seeing Gateway Crossing-Jefferson open. It has taken a lot of hours and a lot of hands helping to see this to fruition.”
The new Publix totals 48,873 sq. ft., with 11,200 ft. of shop space and five outparcels covering roughly 22 acres.
Tenants in the shop space will include Papa John’s, Jersey Mike’s and NV Nails, with the remaining spaces under negotiation.
