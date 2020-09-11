The Jefferson school board passed a $34.2 million budget for FY2021 on Sept. 10 while also approving a millage rate that’s unchanged from last year at 15.157 mills.
The school system’s bond millage is also unchanged at 3.845.
The $34.2 million budget is up 2.3% from last year’s $33.4 million budget.
During budget discussion last month, school leaders said they expected to see a cut of $2 million in state funding, though property tax income should increase due to digest growth of 15%. They also said they expect to use reserves to balance the FTY2021 budget.
SYSTEM SHARES COVID-CASE NUMBERS
The Jefferson School System has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 from both students and employees since classes began on July 31, according to data presented to the board of education (BOE).
The system also reported 337 quarantines since school reopened for in-person instruction.
In-school transmission of the virus, however, is reportedly low.
“As of now, nobody has communicated with me that they have tested positive from our classroom contact that has not been already a household contact,” school system nurse Audrey Stell told the BOE.
ACTION ITEMS
In action items, the BOE approved:
•fundraising requests at all schools.
•board member training for FY2021.
•the system’s annual direct services contract with Northeast Georgia Regional Educational Service Agencies (RESA).
•a contract to provide LED lighting for the gravel parking lot at Memorial Stadium. The system will pay $200 a month for cost, installation and electricity usage. The BOE hopes for the lights to be place by the next home football game on Sept. 25.
•policy amendments to reflect new Title IX regulations regarding sexual harassment of students and employees.
•a $2,995 bid for a new sound system at Jefferson Academy.
•the purchase of two 20-foot equipment trailers, not to exceed $12,000, for the Jefferson High School band.
•an easement for Georgia Power to allow for the installation of fiber optic cable.
•the hiring of Charles King (parking lot attendant), Jennifer Beltz (Jefferson Elementary School SFS assistant) and Mary An Wood (bus driver, pending background check); Megan Tait, Lisa Patte and Erin Rosene (pending background check) as substitute teachers; and Jessica Jenkins as a substitute SFS assistant and Tait as a Jefferson Academy plus worker.
