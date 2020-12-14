After a delay of several months due to the Covid virus, operation of speeding cameras around Jefferson City Schools will begin Dec. 16.
According to the Jefferson Police Department, vehicles traveling 11 mph over the speed limit in the school zones will receive a warning citation in the mail.
Starting Feb. 1, citations will carry a fine of $100 to $150.
The Jefferson City Council approved the automated speeding cameras last year following a survey that showed a large number of people were speeding in area school zones.
The move also comes after the Georgia Legislature allowed automated speeding cameras in the state, but only in school zones.
The city and private company installing the speed detection cameras will share in revenue generated by speeding tickets the cameras generate.
