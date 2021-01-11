The Jefferson City School System is making adjustments to how its students move within its schools to help limit the spread of the Covid virus.
In some schools, students will eat lunch in their classrooms and gather in smaller groups for instruction, according to superintendent Donna McMullan.
At the elementary schools, teachers will rotate classrooms rather than students.
Other measures are being taken at the system's high school.
"JHS has implemented a plan that allows students to report to various learning areas throughout the building after shorter periods of instruction to allow for social distancing within the classroom setting," McMullan said. "If a class has more students than can fit in the classroom based on social distancing guidelines, some students will remain in the classroom, and some will work in other designated learning areas (e.g., Performing Arts Center, Arena)."
Due to the ongoing surge in the virus, some area school systems have delayed a return to in-person classes following the holiday break. Other systems, including the Jackson County School System, have moved to a hybrid system of in-person classes rotating with on-line remote learning to lower the number of students in a building at any given time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.