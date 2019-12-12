The Georgia Department of Education recently recognized Jefferson Elementary School and Jefferson Academy as two of the highest-performing Title I Distinguished Schools in the state for the 2019-20 school year.
Title I Distinguished Schools are ranked according to their most recent College and Career Readiness Performance Index (CCRPI) single score and are among the top performing schools that represent 5-percent of all Title I Schoolwide schools and 5-percent of all Title I Targeted Assistance schools.
JES and JA are considered Title I Targeted Assisance schools and were among 87 other public schools in the state eligible for the Distinguished Schools recognition.
