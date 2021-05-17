Three school-related programs from 2020 were highlighted during the Jefferson Board of Education's May 13 meeting.
One group in particular that chose to rise to the occasion in 2020 was the Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC. Although participation numbers fell short in 2020 year, mostly due to the pandemic, the group didn't quit serving, leading and striving for excellence, officials said.
“If you go into anything expecting excellence you will come out of it with excellence,” said Natalie Wortham, who will take command as Deputy Group Commander in January 2022. “We demand absolute integrity and provide opportunities to serve other people.”
The AFJROTC competes in two divisions: Armed and unarmed. Each division consists of three teams: regulation, exhibition and color guard.
According to JHS Senior Aerospace Science Instructor Major Wayne Magnussen, all six of Jefferson’s teams were in the nation’s top 10.
The group placed first in both divisions at the Southeast regional drill competition in November 2020. In March 2021, the group did the interservice virtual drill competition where its armed division placed third overall and the unarmed division placed sixth overall.
The JHS AFJROTC will train about 20 or more cadets June 1-4 in an “advanced drill and leadership camp”, said Magnussen.
Almost immediately following the JHS training camp, the group was invited to take 12 cadets to the US Army JROTC Camp Solid Rock at Elbert County High School June 7 - 9. The three-day camp includes repelling, land navigation, water safety and a leadership reaction course.
When the system returns to its normal school year, Magnussen said he expects the group to serve the community, challenge the drill team to have more drill meets, resume field trips, visit military bases, museums, historical sites, and perhaps go on a trip to Savannah or Pensacola, he said.
This spring, the AFJROTC will also add eighth graders to its team. Eighth graders allowed to take AFJROTC at JHS will participate in the class on the JHS campus and will have the same opportunities to participate in all-curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular activities provided to high school students.
“All new cadets will be integrated in everything we do,” said Magnussen.
FARM TO SCHOOL
System nutrition director Sue Perry and her staff were designated as a 2020 Vision for School Nutrition district. The designation was granted by Georgia Department of Education and Georgia Department of Agriculture for the district’s efforts to increase the presence of Georgia Grown foods in school cafeterias.
A few years back, the two state departments set the goal for 20 percent of the foods that is used to be Georgia Grown, or locally grown by the year 2020, said Perry.
“During the 2020-2021 school year, the farm-to-school initiative to raise the presence of Georgia Grown foods in school meals to 20% was a success," she said.
OUTDOOR CLASSROOMS
The pavilions for the outdoor classrooms at Jefferson Elementary and Jefferson Academy will be painted this summer to be completed in time for the new school year.
The outdoor classrooms originated at JMS by life science teacher Jennifer Macauley, who originally created the idea to enhance the curriculum of life sciences such as genetics, ecology, cells, evolution and human organ systems, to name a few.
The JES and JA outdoor classrooms also plan to obtain an interactive water cycle station and print some more interpretive signs for the new aquatic studies area.
