The Jefferson Board of Education recognized the system's 2021 teachers of the year at its meeting on Oct. 14. Sara Massey from Jefferson High School won the system-wide teacher of the year award.
Massey has taught mathematics at JHS since 2014. She previously taught in Oconee County and Commerce.
The other teacher of the year winners were:
•Myranda Sayne, Jefferson Elementary School – Sayne is a kindergarten teacher and has taught at JES since 2017.
•Rachel Beatty, Jefferson Academy – Beatty joined the Jefferson school system in 2006 and currently teaches 4th grade.
•Jennifer Conner Bray, Jefferson Middle School – Bray has taught at JMS since 1999 and she currently teaches 8th-grade language arts
JEFFERSON MIDDLE SCHOOL NAMED A NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOL
JMS was recently honored by the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program as an exemplary high-performing school. The program honored 45 middle schools and 325 schools total nationwide.
JMS was one of eight middle school nominees from Georgia, but the only one to win. Nine schools from Georgia were honored by the blue ribbon program across various award categories and school levels.
JHS EXCEEDS NATIONAL AVERAGES IN SAT AND ACT SCORES
According to 2021 SAT and ACT results, JHS outperformed the national averages.
JHS students who took the SAT scored 1123 overall, 566 in reading/writing and 557 in mathematics. The national averages in the SAT are 1038 overall, 524 in reading/writing and 514 in math. JHS also exceeded the state’s averages of 1077 overall, 546 in reading/writing and 531 in math.
JHS students who took the ACT averaged a score of 21.5, which exceeded the national average of 20.3, but came below the state’s average of 22.6.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•recognized the five Art In The Park winners from Jefferson Academy; Jacob Milliken, Kayle Piche, Emily Anderson, Ansley Boyd and Brooke Boswell. JES students Rosalee Morris and Eva Morris also won at the Art In The Park festival, but they were unable to attend the meeting. Milliken won second place among third-graders; Piche won third place among fourth-graders; Anderson won second place among fifth-graders; Boyd won third place among fifth-graders; Boswell was an honorable mention for third grade.
•recognized Bluegrass Festival essay winners. Haley Allen won from JA and Aleya Plumblee won from JMS. Allen won a guitar and Plumblee won a banjo. Plumblee shared her essay with the BOE.
•heard a speech from JHS student Lily Moore for Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Moore spoke to the BOE about how capable people with Down Syndrome are capable of being. Moore has overcome 13 various surgeries and has gone on to travel the world; start a homeless ministry, become a champion ambassador for the Special Olympics; become a model; narrate a children’s book; and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. At JHS, she’s involved with FCA, chorus, JSP, and is a varsity basketball cheerleader, and locally she’s involved in her church’s youth group.
•learned about JA’s “bookmobile” project. The school is converting a surplus bus into a mobile library to provide students with books to read over the summer.
•learned that the Jefferson BOE is one of four finalists in the medium district division for the GSBA Governance Team of the Year. The GSBA will announce the winner of the award in a banquet on Wednesday, Dec. 1.
•approved the purchase of a floor scrubber from Athens Janitor and Supply Co. for JA. The scrubber costs $5,995.
•approved the declaration of several janitorial items to be considered surplus.
