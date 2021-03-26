The Jefferson City School System is planning some leadership changes for the upcoming school year.
Carol Ann Knight will become the new principal at Jefferson Middle School following the retirement of current principal Melanie Sigler. Knight is currently the assistant principal at Jefferson Academy.
Jefferson High School principal Brian Moore will become assistant superintendent next year.
The system is advertising for both the JA assistant principal position and JHS principal's position.
