The Jefferson City Council approved an agreement with Jefferson City Schools at its Dec. 19 meeting to allow for school resource officers (SROs) on campuses starting in January.
According to the agreement, Jefferson police chief Joe Wirthman will assign one police officer to serve as an SRO with the school system, contingent upon availability until Dec. 31, 2023. There are plans to have four SROs in place beginning Jan. 1, 2024, or sooner if possible.
Any officer assigned as an SRO will be trained regarding duties and responsibilities.
The Jefferson Board of Education will pay for the salaries, benefits, required training and vehicles through Dec. 31, 2023. The city will pay all other costs for necessary equipment and supplies.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the BOE agrees to reimburse the city for 80% of salaries, benefits and required training for four SROs. The city will be responsible for paying the other 20% of salaries and benefits, as well as providing all equipment and supplies necessary to perform SRO duties.
The school system will be responsible for all costs associated with vehicles.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Dec. 19, the council approved:
- a budget amendment amounting to roughly $2.9 million for the Gateway Rd. project.
- continuing the aquatic center project. The city plans to get the 100% construction drawings completed before bidding out the project.
- the 2023 holiday and council meeting schedules.
