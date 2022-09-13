The Jefferson City School System is planning a series of security updates to its facilities.
At its Sept. 8 meeting, the Jefferson Board of Education approved the installation of control access doors at each of the four schools’ cafeterias by Compass Security Solutions, which will cost $17,294.
The board also approved the installation of control access doors and security cameras at the JCS central office by Compass, which will cost $13,629.
Associate superintendent Brian Moore said the school system is looking into having school resource officers (SRO’s) and have included funding in the budget.
The school system is exploring options that include a partnership with the Jefferson Police Department, a partnership with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, or an in-house police force.
“We hope to finalize something in the coming weeks [of] what that’s going to look like and we’re excited about working with city and county folks on providing that to our students and to our schools,” he said.
Other security updates include two-way communication at all trailers at Jefferson Middle School and Jefferson High School; beacons installed in cafeteria kitchens; and training on a variety of drills.
BUDGET
The Jefferson BOE also approved its FY23 budget of about $38.71 million on Sept. 8.
Instruction is the largest portion of the budget and accounts for $26.98 million.
The school system also approved a rollback of the millage rate from 14.657 mills to 14.549 mills.
The tax digest increased by 10.5%, financial officer Kim Navas said.
The property taxes account for $14.32 million of the projected FY23 revenues.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business Sept. 8, the BOE:
• recognized the retirement of transportation secretary Linda Miller.
• recognized Jefferson High School students who received the College Board National Recognition Program Award for excelling on the PSAT.
• approved the FY24 capital outlay application and start date form to receive state and federal grants to use for the renovations and modifications to JMS. The school system applied for nearly $2.5 million in capital outlay this year.
• approved a fixed price contract for direct services from Northeast Georgia RESA, which will cost $164,220.
• approved the purchase and installation of a storage building for Jefferson Academy by Legacy Construction and Recreation at a cost of $21,316.
• approved the purchase and installation of a HVAC unit for the JMS cafeteria at a total cost of $47,632.
• approved the painting of the upstairs at the central office building and the downstairs bathrooms by Clean Line Painting at a cost of $7,850.
• approved an amendment to board policy about how members of the public are allowed to participate at board meetings.
• approved the CTAE budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.