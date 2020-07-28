The Jefferson City School System plans to reopen with in-person classes on Friday, one of the earliest opening dates in Georgia and the nation.
The move comes amid renewed concern over the spread of the COVID virus in the state. Some area school systems have delayed reopening, or are starting the new school year with online only classes.
Jefferson is moving forward with in-person classes, although it does offer an online option for students who don't wish to return to regular classes. So far, few students have chosen the online option, officials said.
Jefferson's reopening was a featured story this week in the New York Times, which profiled the school district's attempts to get students back to class despite the pandemic.
The Jackson County School System plans to reopen Aug. 12 while the City of Commerce School System plans to open Aug. 7.
All three school systems in the county have put in special rules and practices to minimize the impact of the virus, although none have go so far as to mandate students wear a mask, except on school buses.
The three school systems have also put in place a reaction plan should a student have symptoms of COVID or test positive for the virus.
