Sewer tap fees are set to go up Oct. 1 following action by the Jefferson City Council on July 25.
The council approved raising the city's sewerage tap fee from $5,000 to $6,250 per house or residential unit. The move will help shift the burden of building new sewerage infrastructure to new residents so that existing residents don't have to pay for additional capacity they didn't create.
In other action, the council:
• approved an intergovernmental agreement for the SPLOST 7 vote to be held in November. The agreement outlines how much each government in the county will get from the sales tax.
• approved several budget adjustments.
• approved accepting a sewer lift station and force main at the Prose Concord apartment complex.
• approved amending city ordinances for wrecker services and alarms.
• tabled action on a new city logo.
