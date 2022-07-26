Sewer tap fees are set to go up Oct. 1 following action by the Jefferson City Council on July 25.

The council approved raising the city's sewerage tap fee from $5,000 to $6,250 per house or residential unit. The move will help shift the burden of building new sewerage infrastructure to new residents so that existing residents don't have to pay for additional capacity they didn't create.

