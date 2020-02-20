Jefferson leaders will consider a controversial townhome rezoning request when the Jefferson City Council meets Feb. 24.
Among items the council is slated to vote on is a rezoning an variances to build 142 townhomes on 29 acres that connects to both Danielsville St. and Sycamore St.
The townhomes are being proposed by Cook Communities of Gainesville. The homes are slated to be 1,600 to 2,000 sq. ft. in size and priced over $200,000.
But when the council first heard the presentation Feb. 10, several members expressed concerns over the potential impact the project could have on the city school system. The apartments are slated to have three bedrooms, something several council members questioned.
In other planning and development action, the council is slated to vote on:
• a rezoning and variances for 1.5 acres on Gordon St. to allow six single-family homes to be built. Brandt Bentley is making the request and told the council on Feb. 10 that Hillgrove Homes from Hoschton would build the houses, which would be priced $250,000 to $300,000.
• a rezoning and variances to allow for commercial space at Hill St. and Mahaffey St.
• a de-annexation of .6 acres for Charles Crow on Hwy. 11.
• accepting Nelson Drive as a public street.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business on the council's Feb. 24 agenda, the board is slated to vote on a series of routine budget adjustments for the year ending 2019.
