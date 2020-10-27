The Jefferson City Council is considering going ahead with the installation of one gateway sign while the other two are on hold.
At a brief meeting on Oct. 26, city leaders discussed moving forward with placing a sign in front of Jefferson’s civic center on city property, while still sorting through the issues of putting up two signs on the city’s bypass.
The two bypass signs were originally planned for placement on state department of transportation (DOT) right-of-ways. The city is interested in moving those signs to private property to avoid stricter DOT guidelines. Those guidelines include solar power lighting for the signs.
No property owners have been contacted yet.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved a conditional use request from applicant Scott Shafer for an indoor batting and pitching facility at 38 Appex Dr.
•approved a request to rezone 4.04 acres on Holders Siding Rd. from agricultural to medium density residential for a five-lot single-family subdivision.
•heard an update on the city’s community liaison position, one that former mayor Steve Quinn expressed interest in creating. The hiring had been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to city administrator Priscilla Murphy. Councilman Malcom Gramley made a motion to discontinue pursuing the position, but his motion died for a lack of a second.
•met in closed session to discuss property acquisition but took no action.
