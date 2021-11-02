Plans for downsizing a proposed new subdivision in Jefferson were met with some skepticism by the Jefferson-Talmo Planning Commission on Nov. 1. In the end, the JTPC decided to forward the new plans to the Jefferson City Council without any recommendation from the commission.
Plans for 105 housing units (townhomes and single-family) on 21 acres on Washington St. near Jett Roberts Rd. was initially recommended for denial when the project came before the JTPC in September. Following that, the developers asked the city council to delay final action on the project until new plans could be drawn and a traffic study completed.
The traffic study found that the development wouldn’t cause a major traffic issue on Washington St. City planner Jerry Weitz said he agreed with that assessment.
“There’s no impact that would cause the level of service to go down on Washington Street,” Weitz told the commission.
But planning board member Mark Starnes said he wasn’t so sure.
“That’s very hard to believe,” said Starnes, who originally raised concerns about the development’s traffic impact as a “significant safety hazard” in September.
In addition to the traffic study, developers have also scaled-down the number of housing units. The original plan called for 31 townhomes and 74 single-family homes; the updated version calls for 20 townhomes and 46 single-family homes.
Among other concerns with the project is the potential impact of adding more students to the Jefferson City School System. Superintendent Donna McMullan had earlier sent a letter to the city opposing the project due to its potential of placing “a substantial burden on the school system.”
School board chairman and city attorney Ronnie Hopkins, the system would have less objection to the project if the home sizes were at least 3,500 sq. ft. rather than 2,400 sq. ft.
In the end, Starnes made a motion to forward the information to the city council without a recommendation from the commission. But Mayor Jon Howell told the board the council always likes to have the commission make a recommendation.
“From our perspective, the developers are trying to sweeten the pot here a little bit by making it a little more palatable,” Howell said. “In terms of the council, we always appreciate it when this body makes a recommendation in our decision tree versus no recommendation, which feels like we’re coming into it without the benefit of your valuable opinion and information.”
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Jefferson-Talmo Planning and Zoning Commision approved:
• rezoning of five acres of property owned by applicant Glawson Properties, LLC. fronting the north side of Hwy. 11 near its intersection with Hwy. 124 from medium density residential to light industrial zoning to allow a metal building be added behind the existing house on the property to be used as office and warehousing space for an electrical contracting company.
• rezoning application submitted by Jeff and Nicole Nix for about 10 acres fronting Valentine Industrial Parkway north of its intersection with Bill Wright Road from medium density residential to light industrial zoning to allow for the relocation of the applicants’ truck repair business.
