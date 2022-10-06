A Jefferson teen was found dead at a Gwinnett County mall on Oct. 5. Elijah DeWitt, 17, of Jefferson, was found dead with gunshot wounds at Sugarloaf Mill Malls.
DeWitt, a senior at Jefferson High School, was a standout wide receiver for the Dragons. The community has flooded social media with remembrances of DeWitt. The JHS football team posted on Facebook that the team is "heartbroken" and mourning the loss.
"The Jefferson High School Football program is heartbroken as we mourn the loss of one of our own, Elijah DeWitt," the post said. "The DeWitt family is in our thoughts and prayers. We appreciate your understanding as we respect the family’s privacy during this time."
The Gwinnett County Police Department was called for a "person shot call" around 8:15 p.m. They found DeWitt deceased on the ground in the parking lot with gunshot wounds, according to a news release.
The investigation is active. Detectives are exploring all motives.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
