A Jefferson teen was found dead at a Gwinnett County mall on Oct. 5. Elijah DeWitt, 17, of Jefferson, was found dead with gunshot wounds at Sugarloaf Mill Malls.

DeWitt, a senior at Jefferson High School, was a standout wide receiver for the Dragons. The community has flooded social media with remembrances of DeWitt. The JHS football team posted on Facebook that the team is "heartbroken" and mourning the loss.

