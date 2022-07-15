A 17-year-old Jefferson resident was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on July 13.
The Georgia State Patrol was called for the wreck around 5:50 a.m. at SR 15 and Lebanon Church Rd. According to the investigation, a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kyle Raymond-David, 17 of Jefferson, was traveling northbound on SR 15 Alt. when the vehicle left the roadway. The Silverado struck several trees before overturning.
Raymond-Davis was pronounced dead on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.