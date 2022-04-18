Jefferson will be celebrating “Georgia Cities Week” on April 24-30. The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including a Community walk in Curry Creek Park, scavenger Hunts, free tours with Dr. Long at the Crawford W. Long Museum, Touch-A-Truck, and the launching of See Click Fix. The theme of this year’s Georgia Cities Week is “Connecting for Success.”
“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide," said Mayor Jon Howell. "We work hard to encourage smart growth while continuing to provide a place where families and individuals can gather as a community."
Events planned for the week are:
- Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. — Community walk in the park. Mayor and council, city staff and citizens will meet at the Jefferson Civic Center parking lot and walk across to Curry Creek Park. The group will walk to the city lake and back. Lemonade and water will be provided for participants.
- Monday, April 25 at 5:30 p.m. — Refreshments before the city council meeting. Department heads, city manager, city clerk, mayor and council will arrive around 5:30 p.m. to connect with citizens before the meeting. Refreshments will be served.
- Wednesday, April 27 from 10 a.m.-noon — Dr. Long at CWL Museum. Andy Garrison will portray Dr. Long and give tours of the museum. Free admission will be offered during the above mentioned time.
- Wednesday, April 27, from 3-6 p.m. — Touch- A-Truck at the Civic Center Parking Lot. The city will have City vehicles and equipment, and PuRL (Pop-up Rolling Library) available for children to enjoy. ReRe’s snow cone truck will provide free snow cones for children.
- Friday, April 29 — The See Click Fix App will launch on Friday. See Click Fix is a service that will make it easy for residents, visitors and business owners to report issues, city trees and park maintenance request, code violations, feedback on staff or service, fire inspection requests, missed sanitation collection, out-of-town house check requests, potholes and sidewalk issues and more.
Additionally, each day of the week, the city will post a scavenger hunt question on the City Facebook Page. The person to turn in correct answers throughout the week will be placed in a drawing to receive $50 in "Downtown Dollars."
The city will also have a dragon scavenger hunt throughout the community for children. All correct entries will be placed in a drawing to receive a prize.
