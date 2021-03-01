Another 1 million sq. ft. industrial warehouse building is being slated for the McClure Industrial Park in Jefferson.
Pattillo Industrial Real Estate announced March 1 that it plans to build the 1.027 million sq. ft. facility on 105 acres in the park, which also includes Kubota manufacturing.
The building will have 40' clear height, 470 off-dock parking spaces and onsite truck queuing.
“As demand for well-located, state-of-the-art industrial space continues to soar across the country and in Georgia, we are excited to develop this building within McClure Industrial Park in Jackson County,” said Ben Stafford, Vice President of Pattillo Industrial Real Estate. “We feel confident the timing is appropriate for the development of this project and that JLL will be successful in attracting strong user interest.”
JLL of Atlanta will market the leasing of the facility, which is slated to be completed later this year.
