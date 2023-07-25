The City of Jefferson won’t be adopting water leak insurance for residents to purchase. Instead, the city will purchase a new software system that will send alerts to homeowners if their usage suddenly spikes, indicating a possible leak.
The Jefferson City Council had previously discussed the insurance program in which homeowners could buy insurance to cover the cost of a large water bill due to a leak in their lines. But the council was cool to the idea of an “opt-out” proposal for the insurance.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business at its July 24 meeting, the council:
• voted to postpone action on a proposed annexation and rezoning of 57 acres on the bypass at Hwy. 11 for a mixed use development with an assisted living facility and commercial businesses.
• learned that a bid for a proposed roundabout at Hwy. 82 and Jett Roberts Rd. came back $900,000 above the estimate. City officials will contact the state DOT to discuss the next step. The city had agreed to put some funds into the project.
• learned that the city clubhouse had been damaged by a falling tree during the recent stormy weather. The clubhouse is currently closed for rentals until the amount of the damage can be determined.
