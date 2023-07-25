The City of Jefferson won’t be adopting water leak insurance for residents to purchase. Instead, the city will purchase a new software system that will send alerts to homeowners if their usage suddenly spikes, indicating a possible leak.

The Jefferson City Council had previously discussed the insurance program in which homeowners could buy insurance to cover the cost of a large water bill due to a leak in their lines. But the council was cool to the idea of an “opt-out” proposal for the insurance.

