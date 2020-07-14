The Jefferson City Council has three rezoning items on its agenda for its July 27 meeting.
Among the items to be voted on are:
• a change of zoning condition for Ken Byce, applicant, to delete a condition prohibiting the wholesale or retail sale of alcoholic beverages for 3.65 acres fronting on the northeast side of Hwy. 129 Business and the southwest side of Storey Ln. The proposed use of the property is a gas station and car wash. No one spoke in opposition to this request.
• an annexation and zoning for John Rogers, applicant, for annexing 6.36 acres on Dry Pond Rd. into the City of Jefferson and zoning it LI (Light Industrial). The property is currently in unincorporated Jackson County and zoned A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District). The proposed use of the property is for truck trailer repair and parking and an office.
• an annexation and zoning for Dylan Cantrell to annex 10 acres on Galilee Church Rd. into the City of Jefferson and zone it AG-R (Agricultural-Residential). The property is currently in unincorporated Jackson County and zoned A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District). Cantrell said the property will be split into two 5-acre parcels for two single-family dwellings – both he and his sister plan to build homes on the property.
• a $12,000 budget adjustment request for amphitheater concept drawing/cost to be voted on at the June 22 meeting. The funds would come out of the city’s reserves.
• an appeal of the zoning administrator’s determination that a commercial driveway and commercial access road into the Loggins property be prohibited. Murphy said the city’s current zoning does not allow for the commercial driveway/access road across agricultural property.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business discussed at the council’s July 13 meeting:
• the council discussed the proposed resolution from First Baptist Church of Jefferson Inc. to the City of Jefferson for the dedication of .017 acre of land, containing the historic Calaboose, east of College St. City manager Priscilla Murphy advised the survey had been completed on the property.
• Murphy and Joe Savage advised the council they recently met with Jackson County Manager Kevin Poe to hear a request from the county to change North St. at the Historic Courthouse to a one-way street. Savage said the county agreed to pave the street if the city approved the change to one-way. Savage said since that meeting, he had done some research on the county’s proposal and did not feel it was a good fit to make the street one-way. Additional information will be gathered on the request before a final decision is made.
• Murphy advised the council that Pittman Construction was the low bidder on the proposed Hog Mountain Road paving project.
• Murphy reported that the proposed round-about at Jett Roberts Rd. and Dry Pond Rd. should be bid out soon.
• Murphy said the old city barn property has been surveyed and the deed recorded. She said the council would soon be receiving a proposal to abandon the road through the property. The city plans to construct a multi-purpose building on this property.
• Savage advised the temporary downtown parking area behind the old gas station is ready for gravel.
• Murphy reported she was waiting on quotes from the engineering firm on the site plans for the proposed Gateway Signs.
• Murphy advised additional information is being gathered for playground equipment at the City Park and Hughey Park and work on the trails at Curry Creek Park and Jim Joiner Complex.
• the council discussed placing a dog park at the old T-ball fields once the T-ball fields are moved to the recreation complex.
• council member Steve Kinney asked the council to consider opening the lake “duck pond” on Old Swimming Pool Rd. up to fishing for younger kids. Savage recommended making it available for youth 16 and under since that is the age cutoff before a fishing license is required.
• council member Mark Mobley said he would like to see the trail behind the rec complex turned into a multi-use trail in order for people to be able to walk their dogs on the trail.
•mayor Steve Quinn asked the council to consider an overlay district for the downtown area – from the Curry Creek bridge to the old Jefferson Mills – in order to keep this area as the center of town. He said more discussions on this issue would be held at a later date.
