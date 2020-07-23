The Jefferson City Council has three rezoning items on its agenda for its July 27 meeting.
Among the items to be voted on are:
• a change of zoning condition for Ken Byce, applicant, to delete a condition prohibiting the wholesale or retail sale of alcoholic beverages for 3.65 acres fronting on the northeast side of Hwy. 129 Business and the southwest side of Storey Ln. The proposed use of the property is a gas station and car wash. No one spoke in opposition to this request.
• an annexation and zoning for John Rogers, applicant, for annexing 6.36 acres on Dry Pond Rd. into the City of Jefferson and zoning it LI (Light Industrial). The property is currently in unincorporated Jackson County and zoned A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District). The proposed use of the property is for truck trailer repair and parking and an office.
• an annexation and zoning for Dylan Cantrell to annex 10 acres on Galilee Church Rd. into the City of Jefferson and zone it AG-R (Agricultural-Residential). The property is currently in unincorporated Jackson County and zoned A-2 (Agricultural Rural Farm District). Cantrell said the property will be split into two 5-acre parcels for two single-family dwellings – both he and his sister plan to build homes on the property.
• a $12,000 budget adjustment request for amphitheater concept drawing/cost to be voted on at the June 22 meeting. The funds would come out of the city’s reserves.
• an appeal of the zoning administrator’s determination that a commercial driveway and commercial access road into the Loggins property be prohibited. Murphy said the city’s current zoning does not allow for the commercial driveway/access road across agricultural property.
