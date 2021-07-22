The City of Jefferson is under a boil water advisory until further notice.
The boil water advisory will be in place for approximately 24-48 hours until the city receives laboratory results confirming the water quality is safe to drink.
"During the advisory, the water should be boiled for at least one minute after reaching a rolling boil," city leaders said. "Citizens should continue to boil their water until they are notified by the water department that the water system has been restored to full operation, and that the quality of the water in the distribution system is safe."
The city released the following additional guidance:
•Do not drink tap water while the water system is under a boil water advisory.
•Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water. Freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.
•Do not use tap water to make fountain soft drinks or coffee.
•Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.
•Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.
•Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
•Brush your teeth with previously boiled or bottled water.
•Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.
•Use boiled water to make drinks, juices or infant formula.
A notice will be sent out when the advisory has been lifted.
You may also check the city’s website for updates at www.cityofjeffersonga.com.
