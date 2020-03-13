The Jefferson City School System is opting not the cancel school next week.
The district will operate under a modified schedule next week. Parents and guardians may choose to keep children home from school without penalty.
"Please note this schedule is subject to change on a day-to-day basis given the nature of this unique circumstance involving the Coronavirus (COVID-19)," district leaders state.
Jefferson City Schools will operate Monday, March 16, through Thursday, March 19. Students will not report to school Friday, March 20. The district will follow the same Monday–Thursday schedule the week of March 23.
"As a precautionary measure, the school will implement additional cleaning and disinfecting at all school campuses and transportation services on the weekend of March 14, Friday, March 20, and Friday, March 27," school leaders state.
As of March 13, there are no confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Jackson County, but as a precaution and recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all district field trips, non-essential travels, assemblies and extracurricular activities have been cancelled until April 6.
"The circumstances involving COVID-19 are being closely monitored as the virus continues to rapidly evolve," school leaders state. "We will continue to work alongside local and state officials during the decision making process of our district operations and send updates to parents and guardians as frequently as needed.
"In the event the district closes, Jefferson City Schools has a Continuation of Instruction Plan, including digital and distance learning. This plan is ready for implementation as circumstances arise. We understand the hardships this may place on parents and guardians, so we ask that you have a plan in place for students, including childcare and meal arrangements.
"The district is taking this situation very seriously. The overall health and safety of our students, faculty and staff will remain the top priority. If necessary, additional precautionary measures will be taken.
"Please refer to a release by the CDC pertaining to the Considerations for School Closure for reference. This release was sent to all Georgia School Systems this morning by the State Department of Education.
"Your support and confidence during this unprecedented time is greatly appreciated."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.