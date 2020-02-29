A Jefferson woman was recently killed and a man critically injured in an apparent murder-suicide attempt.
Stephanie Wade Ellis, 40, of Jefferson, died from injuries sustained in the Feb. 27 incident.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to 28 Preakness Trail, Jefferson, around 9:50 p.m. on Feb. 27.
“The caller advised that a male in the home had shot her mother and then shot himself,” according to a news release.
Jackson County EMS transported the man and woman to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Ellis later died from her injuries. The man, whose name has not been released, is in the hospital with critical injuries.
The Jackson County Criminal Investigations Division and The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Scene Unit were called and responded to investigate the shooting and crime scene. The investigation is still active.
