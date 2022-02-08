A Jefferson woman was killed in a Hall County wreck over the weekend. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Charisma S. Farmer, 19, of Jefferson, was killed in the crash, which occurred Feb. 5 around 10:20 p.m. on I-985.
Troopers were responding to another wreck near mile marker 120 when the second wreck occurred.
According to the GSP’s preliminary investigation, a Honda Element struck a guardrail and became partially disabled in the right lane without lights on. Farmer, who was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt, pulled into the emergency lane with her flashers on and was outside the vehicle.
A third vehicle, a Chevrolet Avalanche, was negotiating a curve and struck the rear of Honda Element, which was in the roadway. The Avalanche was forced off the road and struck Farmer, who suffered fatal injuries. The vehicle also struck the guardrail fence and the rear of the Cobalt.
The driver of the Honda Element left the scene.
The GSP specialized collision reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
Services for Farmer are planned Thursday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. at Pond Fork Church Rd. with burial to follow in the Pond Fork Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Feb. 9, from 6-9 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Find the full obituary at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com/obituary/MrsCharismaSway-Lazcano
