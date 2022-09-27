Wendy Weaver has spent the past couple of weeks hearing her friends and family. While that may seem like a daily activity for most people, it’s a major celebration for someone who’s suffered hearing loss for over a decade.
Weaver, now 52 and living in the Jefferson area, regained her hearing with the help of a cochlear implant through Cochlear Americas. She underwent surgery in August and the device was activated earlier this month.
BACKGROUND
Weaver developed bronchitis when she was 39 years old and was prescribed a new-to-market antibiotic from an urgent care doctor.
“It was several weeks later before my hearing started going in and out,” Weaver recalled. “I picked up the phone one day at work and in my left ear, it was gargled.”
Weaver went to an ear, nose and throat (ENT) doctor a couple of weeks later, thinking she had an ear infection. He said a virus had attacked her ear. Weaver learned she had 55% hearing loss in one ear. She then went to the Mayo Clinic and they pin-pointed the antibiotics had caused the issue.
“By that time, it had affected both of my ears,” Weaver said.
Weaver had been a candidate for a cochlear implant, but had decided to hold off on the procedure due to some of the negatives she’d been advised of. She had been wearing hearing aids, which she said helped some, but she still found herself withdrawing from social situations.
Weaver had been living in Warner Robbins during this time and was very active with her community and work. She ultimately lost her job due to her hearing loss and began withdrawing from social interactions. Meanwhile, she and Johnny Weaver, Jackson County Correctional Institute warden, had reconnected. The two had grown up together and W. Weaver wound up moving to Jackson County once the two became engaged.
“It was very hard,” Weaver recalled of the move to Jackson County. “I didn’t know anyone. I couldn’t hear. I didn’t know my way around.”
She found a local church to attend and met friends there. One of her children also moved to the area, which helped Weaver feel more at home.
Still, Weaver was hesitant to venture out without a family member and that only grew worse once the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Weaver noted she had never been able to hear anyone speaking behind a face mask.
This past December/January was a breaking point for Weaver after noticing she could no longer hear anything.
“I noticed I couldn’t hear anything,” Weaver said.
She went to an audiologist at Emory and took a cochlear hearing test, which showed she had 4% hearing with hearing aids. Weaver began the cochlear implant process in February, underwent surgery on Aug. 4 and had the implant activated on Sept. 13.
Weaver was told that everyone’s case is different and she was told not to expect too much. But within seconds of activation, Weaver could hear staff counting down from 10, even behind their mask.
“I heard everything they said to me,” Weaver said.
In a video of the activation, you can hear J. Weaver say “Can you hear me now,” followed by “I love you.”
CELEBRATING
The Weavers have been celebrating the success of the cochlear implant over the past couple of weeks. The couple recently went to Nashville, Tenn., for a weekend getaway.
“I heard music for the first time in 13 years,” W. Weaver said.
Weaver has also enjoyed getting to hear her grandchildren clearly. The couple has 12 grandchildren together and W. Weaver, personally, has four. The family went out to eat shortly after the activation and Weaver was finally able to clearly understand what her 2-year-old grandson said.
“He said ‘watch me, Mimi. Watch me jump Mimi.’ And I heard it clear,” she said. “That got me in tears.”
She was also looking forward to attending church again this past Sunday and being able to hear her pastor clearly.
Weaver notes it’s been a big challenge to suffer such severe hearing loss throughout the years. She encourages anyone with friends or family with hearing loss to eliminate the phrase “Never mind” from their vocabulary and to be patient with their loved one and repeat themselves.
Weaver said that getting the cochlear impact is the best decision she’s made. She plans to get the second cochlear implant if she’s able to.
“It makes me so mad sometimes that I didn’t do it 12 years ago. It’s the best decision I’ve made throughout my hearing loss journey,” she said. “I think the fear kept me from it most and I don’t think I’ll let fear stop me again.”
