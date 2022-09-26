The Jefferson Woman's Club held its first meeting of the 2022-2023 club year on Monday, Sept. 12, with a fashion show presented by Chico's of Beechwood in Athens.
"As members enjoyed a hot lunch catered by the Master's Table, Woman's Club models presented fashions ranging from casual ensembles to elegant holiday styles, delighting the members and six guests in attendance," leaders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.