Jersey Mike’s Subs is now open at 85 Old Farm Road in Jefferson.
Franchise owners Travis Sprayberry and Tony Acton planned grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, May 24, to Sunday, May 28, to support Boys Scout Troops 158 and 5158. Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort prior to the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to Boys Scout Troops 158 and 5158 in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.
